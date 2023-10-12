Moto Beach Classic returns to take over Bolsa Chica

The sand at Bolsa Chica State Beach will once again be taken over by bikers. Also joining the fray will be artists, designers, musicians and a wide range of enthusiasts when the 7th Annual Moto Beach Classic returns to Bolsa Chica State Beach, on the sand in front of Sea Legs at the Beach.

The event is a collaboration between Roland Sands Designs and Sea Legs and began with the idea to host a motorcycle race on the sand. But it grew fast and the first year included live music, a surf contest, the motorcycle race and a whole host of interests.

“The first year was pretty crazy,” Roland Sands said.

Sands grew up racing motorcycles, including about a decade professionally, and later founded Roland Sands Design of Long Beach, where he grew up. Roland Sands Designs specializes in motorcycle products and apparel, but Sands’ initial post-racing career was spent in custom motorcycle design and building.

Part of this year’s Moto Beach Classic will be a custom motorcycle show and art expo. There will also be the motorcycle races, live music and vendor exhibits. Despite his lifelong passion with motorcycles, Sands doesn’t play favorites with the lineup.

“I really enjoy the community and the people who come out for the event,” Sands said.

He also said he isn’t tempted to hop on a bike and join a race. He said he’s fully retired from racing and nowadays just enjoys surfing, mountain biking and spending time with his family. There will be several race classifications, including Desert MX, Mad Dog Mini’s Open Singles and Run What Cha Brung.

There will also be a LiveWire Motorcycle demo line of electric motorcycles; a Super73 Wheelie Contest and an Electric Kids Bike Demo, among other events.

“The Moto Beach Classic is the physical realization of a lifetime of insane ideas all jammed into one day at the beach. Motorcycles, music, racing, and art, all on the sand where I grew up surfing,” Sands said. “I couldn’t think of a better place to do it and with a better group of people.”

The Moto Beach Classic, sponsored by Mission Foods, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 14, in front of Sea Legs at the Beach, 17851 E Pacific Coast Hwy., Huntington Beach, CA 92649. Admission to the event is free. VIP tickets are also available for purchase at rolandsands.com. Visit the website and find the Moto Beach Classic link for tickets or more information. Roland Sands Designs is located at 1365 Obispo Ave. Long Beach, CA 90804. Phone: (562) 493-5297.

Event Lineup

Super Hooligan Flat Track Races

As with any RSD event, the focus is on motorcycle racing. The Moto Beach Classic serves as the sole Super Hooligan Flat Track race of the season and offers anyone a chance to race head-to-head surfside – ultimately determining who’s the best short-track heavy street bike racer! The racetrack is packed all day with racing action from an eclectic group of race classes: Desert MX, Vintage, Mad Dog Mini’s, Super Moto, Big Twin, Open Singles, and Run What Cha Brung, to name a few.

LiveWire Motorcycle Demo’s

Get a chance to try out some of the coolest new bikes on a beautiful stretch of California Coastline. Ride right out of the event and experience two wheels up and down the infamous PCH on LiveWire electric motorcycles.

Vendor Village Presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys

If motorcycles, surfing, art, and music are elements that speak to your soul, you’ll find that ethos throughout our vendor village. Visit with local motorcycle shops, check out new motorcycle models, try on riding apparel and shop new products from a host of vendors.

Architects of Inspiration Art and Bike Show Presented Progressive

A unique centerpiece of the Moto Beach Classic. Roland and crew have hand-selected and curated a collection of installations inspired by surf, rock & moto culture alongside beautiful custom machines. This art show promises to rock your oculars.

Super73 Wheelie Contest

Get ready for teens and adults alike to elevate their e-bike game to new heights, as Super73 is holding an epic Wheelie Contest on the Super Hooligan racetrack. E-bike riders and wheelie masters are invited to showcase their wheelie skills in this electrifying showdown of balance and style. Cash prizes and Super73 swag will be given to the winners.

STACYC Electric Kids E-Bike Demo’s & Race

All day long kids can walk into the STACYC booth and demo the kid’s e-bikes. Open to all preregistered STACYC owners, kids 3-5 years old in the 12” class and 5-8 years old in the 16” class will have a chance to prove they are the fastest eKids at the beach. The STACYC Electric Kids Race main event will take place on the Super Hooligan racecourse.