Mosquito season runs from April to October

Last week was California Mosquito Awareness Week and Brian Brannon wants everyone to know.

The public information officer at Orange County Vector Control District said that the world’s deadliest animal (according to the US Center for Disease Control), can be prevented if families and neighbors work together during mosquito season which runs annually April-October.

“Rising temperatures indicate that mosquito season is upon us,” he said. “In 2025 Orange County had four reported West Nile Virus cases with no fatalities, fortunately.” He urged everyone to examine their homes and yards for breeding sources that can easily be eliminated.

• Dump and drain any containers filled with water at least once a week.

• Clean and scrub bird baths and pet water bowls weekly.

• Dump water from potted plant saucers.

• Don’t share plant stems rooted in water.

• Drill a hole or puncture containers to eliminate standing water.

• Citronella plants sold at garden stores can be placed in your yard to help repel mosquitos.

Mosquitos spread diseases like West Nile virus, dengue, zika chickungunya and St. Louis Encephalitis.

In California there have been more than 8,000 humans affected and more than 400 deaths reported since 2003.

“Luckily in Orange County we have our own Vector Control to help mediate and prevent mosquitos from spreading these potentially deadly pathogens,” said Pat Burns, Huntington Beach City Councilman. “During National Mosquito Week, lets remind ourselves of these threats by mosquitos and take precautions or heed warnings from Vector Control.”

You can learn more at: ocvector.org.