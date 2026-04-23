Briefing Room: About Seal Beach’s dogs leash laws

Hi Seal Beach,

From time to time, we get questions about leash laws, and the short answer is that yes, dogs generally must be leashed in Seal Beach when they are out in public. Under Seal Beach Municipal Code §7.05.055, a dog may not be on a beach, street, alley, public place, or on private property that is not your own without written permission unless the dog is securely restrained by a substantial leash or chain no longer than six feet and controlled by a person competent to restrain the dog.

That rule is not just about avoiding a citation. Leash laws help protect other people, other pets, and the dog itself. Even a very friendly dog can become unpredictable when startled, excited, or confronted by another animal. A leash helps prevent bites, fights, traffic collisions, and the kind of split-second situations that can go bad very quickly. Just as importantly, it helps owners maintain control in a shared community where not everyone is comfortable around dogs.

It is also important to understand that a leash does not make every location fair game. In Seal Beach, dogs are not allowed on the city beach, pier, or jetty, even if they are leashed, except for limited exceptions in the municipal code.

And while we are on the subject, responsible dog ownership also includes cleaning up after your pet. Seal Beach Municipal Code § 7.05.080 requires owners to remove feces left by their dogs on city property or on private property not their own. That may not sound glamorous, but it is part of being a good neighbor.

If you encounter an aggressive off-leash dog, residents should call the Seal Beach Police Department non-emergency number at (562) 594-7232.

At the end of the day, leash laws are about courtesy, safety, and control. They help keep parks, neighborhoods, and public spaces safer and more enjoyable for everyone, including the many responsible dog owners who already do the right thing every day.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us ataskacop@sealbeachca.gov today!