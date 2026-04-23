Court case update: JFTB murderer still appealing 2016 death sentence

Daniel Patrick Wozniak entered prison system on Oct. 3, 2016 for a bizarre murder that took place on the Joint Forces Training Base in 2010.

Wozniak, now 42, is on death row.

On April 15, 2026, the California Supreme Court granted Wozniak’s attorney an extension of his time to file an appeal of the death sentence.

Wozniak was sentenced to die in 2016 for the 2010 murders of Samuel Eliezer Herr and Juri “Julie” Kibuishi. According to news reports, prosecutors accused Wozniak of committing the murders to finance his honeymoon. Wozniak was convicted of fatally shooting Herr in a theatre on the grounds of the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, dismembering Herr, and disposing of his remains.

Wozniak reportedly returned to Herr’s apartment in Costa Mesa and lured Kibuishi to the apartment and murdered her. For a brief time, Costa Mesa Police considered Herr a suspect in Kibuishi’s murder.

A 2008 study of the death penalty in California concluded that the time lag between a death sentence and an execution was more than 20 years. The study was conducted by the California Commission on the Fair Administration of Justice, which expired on July 1, 2008.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 signed a moratorium on the death penalty in California.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, there are currently 578 inmates on death row. The CDCR website was last updated on March 10, 2026.