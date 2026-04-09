Monthly walking tour highlights Seal Beach’s rich history

Residents and visitors have a chance to step back in time and explore the rich history of Seal Beach during a two-hour guided walking tour hosted by the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation, the second Saturday of each month from 1–3 p.m.

The tours begin at the Pier and participants walk down Main Street visiting several of the city’s most iconic locations and hearing stories about the people, places, and events that shaped this unique coastal town. The tours are designed to appeal to history enthusiasts, families, and anyone interested in learning more about the heritage of Seal Beach.

According to organizers, the tour features a behind the scenes look into the newly restored Bay Theatre, Harbour Surfboards, and the Pacific Electric Red Car. Guides will cover the city’s early development as a seaside resort, the evolution of its small-town character, and notable moments from the 20th century. Participants will hear anecdotes about longtime local businesses, early tourism, and transformation of the city over the decades.

The walking tours begin at the pier and last approximately two-hours.

Organizers encourage attendees to wear comfortable walking shoes and bring water, as the tour will take place outdoors. Tours are limited to 20 persons and registration is required.

Go to the Seal Beach Historic Resources Foundation website https://sbhrf.net/ to register and see additional details.

The hosts welcome private group tours, for interested organizations and groups. Contact Leigh Sentenac at (480) 600-5973 for more information about private group tours.