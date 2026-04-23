Minor fire on Seal Beach Pier on April 20

City officials confirmed a minor fire occurred on the Seal Beach Pier on Monday morning, April 20.

“A small fire caused by smoldering charcoals was reported at the southern end of the pier around 7:35 a.m., prompting a coordinated response from Orange County Fire Authority and assisting agencies,” according to Lt. Julia Clasby, public information officer for the Seal Beach Police Department.

“Fire personnel extinguished the fire by approximately 8:30 a.m., and the incident was contained without further escalation,” Clasby wrote.

“The first engine company asked for a PD unit, but it turned out to be nothing,” said District One Councilman Joe Kalmick.