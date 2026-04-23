Seal Beach Dump Day is May 2

Seal Beach’s next Dump Day will be held from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, May 2, in the Public Works Hard. The Public Works Yard is located at 1776 Adolfo Lopez Dr., Seal Beach.

The city of Seal Beach will host a Dump Day in partnership with Republic Services, Goodwill, and the Orange County Conservation Corps. Residents may drop off bulky household waste at no cost. Staff will be onsite to collect household items that are too bulky for residential garbage bins such as mattresses, furniture, and toys. Salvageable items will be kept out of the landfill and donated to Goodwill. Donations of new and gently used clothing, household items, etc., can also be given directly to Goodwill at the event. The Orange County Conservation Corps will collect e-waste and waste tires.

The following items will NOT be accepted at this event:

•Hazardous materials (batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.)

•Concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand

•Treated wood

Note, only personal vehicles may be used to drop off items; moving/delivery trucks and commercial vehicles will not be able to drop off items.

For more information, contact Lauren Barich in the City Manager’s Office at 562-431-2527 x1336 or lbarich@sealbeachca.gov.