Meet the new postmaster in Sunset Beach

If you notice a new face at the Sunset Beach Post Office, it’s because Postmaster Grace Romo is retiring after a more than 40 year career with the postal service and Marisol Rivas is taking her place. Rivas started working for the postal service in 1998 as a letter carrier in Covina, and after 10 years she became a Supervisor. She transferred to Buena Park, then Bell Gardens in 2022 where she was promoted to Postmaster.

“I love the atmosphere in Sunset Beach and was excited when I was offered the position of Postmaster a month ago,” Rivas said. “I couldn’t be happier! I am looking forward to meeting the Sunset Beach community and all who come here.”

Sunset Beach has no direct mail delivery so residents are required to obtain PO boxes at the Sunset Beach office to receive their mail.