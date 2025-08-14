Briefing Room: Thanks for reading

Dear Capt. Nicholas,

I don’t have a question today—I just want to thank you for your column. I enjoy it and learn from it every week.

John

Hi John,

Thank you so much for your kind note. I can’t tell you how much it meant to us to receive your message. Writing the Briefing Room column each week takes a great deal of time, thought, and research—more than most people probably realize. We try to anticipate the questions our community might have, explain the “why” behind what we do, and strike the right tone between education and approachability. While we do it because we believe in transparency and public service, I’d be lying if I said there weren’t moments when I’ve wondered if anyone was reading it. Your message reminded me why it’s worth it.

Your feedback truly made our day. It’s easy to get swept up in the operational side of things and forget that words—when used thoughtfully—can build bridges. We are so glad the column has been helpful and informative to you. Thank you again for taking the time to write. It may have only taken you a few moments, but I’ll be carrying the impact of your note with me for much longer.

