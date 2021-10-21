McGaugh Elementary School Carnival is Saturday

After two years, J.H. McGaugh Elementary school—the only public school in Seal Beach—is inviting the community back to campus for its Fall Carnival and Silent Auction happening this weekend.

Come join the fun on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There’s something for everyone including carnival games, inflatables, a surfboard simulator, a cake walk, a prize booth, laser tag, a pumpkin patch, dunk tanks, food from local restaurants and the Seal Beach Lions Club and more.

The Carnival and Silent Auction are McGaugh PTA’s biggest annual fundraisers. They help support enrichment programs for hundreds of students all year long.

That includes engaging assemblies, field trips, special family-friendly events, reading books for classrooms, support and supplies for our fantastic teachers and more. Our kindergartner through fifth grade Sea Lions love PTA-supported programs.

“The Carnival and Silent Auction represent everything that’s great about this community,” said McGaugh PTA Carnival and Silent Auction Chair Steve Miller.

“Everyone comes together to support our kids and their education. Parents volunteer time and resources and local businesses contribute gift cards and/or items for the auction. It’s definitely my favorite event of the year,” Miller said.

This is your chance to have a great day doing fun things with your family while supporting the students and staff at McGaugh.

Purchase tickets and wristbands for food and attractions at www.McGaughTickets.com, or scan the QR code above.

Start bidding at www.McGaughAuction.com. You can also check out auction items at the gymnasium on Saturday.

Your support keeps the magic of McGaugh alive for our students and Seal Beach community.

Download QR