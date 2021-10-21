LAHS volleyball ends with win, advances to playoffs

Last week the Los Alamitos High varsity girls volleyball team beat Yorba Linda in three straight sets winning 25-6, 25-17, 26-24. Coach Dave Huber cleared the bench in the final set and everyone on the team took the floor in an impressive straight set sweep, completing the team regular season. Graduating seniors are Adeline Johnson, Ava Lopez, Tatum Trippel, Chloe Zentgraf, and Olivia Panzica.

The Griffins move forward to the CIF-SS Division 2 Playoffs this week facing Cypress at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Cypress High. The Griffins finished the season at 17-17 and advanced to the playoff with an at-large berth. Cypress won a share of the Empire League title, tied with Crean Lutheran, as they finished 9-1 in league and 17-3 overall.

Stat Leaders from the Yorba Linda Match:

Kills

Kaia Herweg 11

Liv Panzica 10

Chase Koepke 5

Service ACE’s

Kaia Herweg 4

Sydney May 3

Set Assists

Ava Kelly 23

Sydney May 10

Ava Lopez 2

Kylie Jenkins 2

Defensive Digs

Kaia Herweg 5

Sydney May 4

Kylie Jenkins 3

Liv Panzica 3

Blocks

Tatum Trippel 2

Amanda Sanzaro 1

Liv Panzica 1

Chase Koepke 1

