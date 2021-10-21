Free kids puppet show, movies at Sunset Beach Calvary Chapel of Harbour, Oct. 31

Enjoy a free Kids Night from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31, at Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Sunset Beach. There will be complimentary hot dogs, chips, popcorn and candy, along with craft-making, face painting, balloon twisting and worship. “It’s really going to be so much fun for kids of all ages,” said Children’s Ministry Coordinator Heidi Barlow, who has two children.

“It’s all free. You don’t need to RSVP,” Barlow said.

“It’s a time for fun at a place where kids feel safe and really can enjoy themselves,” said Assistant Pastor Chad Harris.

“The puppet show will get a lot of laughs and there will be so many different things to do. It will be a blast and we’re delighted to put it on and honor the children in our community,” Harris said.

“We look forward to seeing you at our 10th annual free fun kid’s event for our wonderful community,” said Senior Pastor Joe Pedick.

For more information, contact Heidi Barlow or Brenda Garcia at 562-592-1800. Calvary Chapel is at 16450 Pacific Coast Highway, #100 (Peters Landing), Sunset Beach (in Huntington Beach).

