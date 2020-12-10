McGaugh Elementary PTA gives back to Seal Beach businesses

Courtesy of McGaugh Elementary PTA

Seal Beach’s only public elementary school is brightening the holidays for local businesses that have supported the school’s Parent Teacher Association with a silent auction being held this week at www.mcgaughauction.com. The auction is happening now at www.mcgaughauction.com and closes Saturday, Dec. 12 at 3pm. Gifts cards will be delivered in time for you to use them for your holiday shopping.

The auction, meant to benefit Seal Beach businesses, comes at a time when many are facing complete or partial shutdowns mandated by the regional stay-at-home order for Southern California.

During most years, McGaugh Elementary School’s PTA receives donations from small businesses in Seal Beach, Los Alamitos and Long Beach to help raise money for school programs.

But this is not a normal year. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the PTA’s biggest annual fundraiser, parent volunteers brainstormed ideas and came up with something that will benefit the school and its supporters in the local community.

McGaugh families donated money to purchase gift cards from local businesses and the gift cards are now being auctioned off to raise money for the school.

“It was amazing to go into the stores that continuously support McGaugh, through donations, and buy gift cards from them in these difficult times,” said Steve Miller, McGaugh parent and PTA volunteer who is also chair of the Silent Auction. “The McGaugh community definitely came through with over $3,200 in donations to purchase these gift cards from our local stores.”

Gift cards were purchased at local restaurants, boutiques, gyms and other businesses. Miller said business owners were touched by the purchases and were grateful with some even matching the amounts. Miller shared that one business owner said she was almost moved to tears.

The project will raise funds for McGaugh PTA’s enriching programs like the International Culture Club, Astronomy Night, Reading is Fundamental book giveaway and Family Fun Night. And it also drives money back into our local economy.

Now is your chance to help two crucial parts of our community: McGaugh families and local small businesses. McGaugh PTA leadership hopes you can be a part of the effort.