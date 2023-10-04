McAuliffe Principal keeps a promise

McAuliffe Middle School’s Principal, Mr. Eddie Courtemarche, found himself puckering up to a goat during lunchtime last week. The “kiss” marked the grand culmination of the school’s annual fundraising campaign, where students surpassed their lofty goal of raising over $50,000. But that’s not all. McAuliffe Middle School students managed to raise enough funds for staff to participate in an ice bucket dump and a dance-off. For those with a keen memory, this unusual tradition might seem somewhat familiar. Last year, McAuliffe Middle School Principal Dr. Ryan Weiss-Wright made headlines by planting a smooch on a pig in a similarly eccentric fundraiser. It’s clear that the school’s commitment to creativity and camaraderie knows no bounds. Photo by Nichole Pichardo