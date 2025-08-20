Mayor wants closer look at contracts

District Three Councilwoman/Mayor Lisa Landau on Aug. 11 proposed a change to the information that staff provides about city contracts at the Aug. 11 council meeting.

The matter will come back to a future council meeting.

Landau, referring to city contracts, said the council was ratifying and approving hundreds of thousands of dollars in expenditures. “Given the very difficult times that we are currently in, it seems prudent that we have more oversight,” Landau said.

“I’d like to make a motion that all contracts that are currently signed by management and ratified or approved by council now be brought before the council on the general agenda for staff reports explaining why an extension was given, what progress has been made on the services or why more money is being requested,” Landau said.

There were three contract amendments on the Consent Calendar at the Aug. 11 meeting.

“I would like to see if I have a second,” Landau said.

City Attorney Nick Ghirelli apologized. “I appreciate that item,” he said.

“My recommendation is to ask for that proposal to come back at a future council meeting since it wasn’t on the agenda tonight,” Ghirelli said.

“OK, thank you,” Landau said.

District Five Councilman Nathan Steele had a question. “Isn’t the information you’re asking for actually in the packet? Don’t we get all the background information on those contracts?” Steele asked.

“Not always,” Landau said.

“Sometimes we do and sometimes we don’t,” Steele said.

“We need to be able to be transparent with our residents and have that discussion,” Landau said.

District Four Councilwoman Patty Senecal said it was her understanding that Landau was asking for additional elements that are not in staff reports. She cited progress reports as an example.

Landau nodded.

“Do we need a second to bring it back?” Senecal asked.

“The mayor always has the right to agendize an item for a future meeting,” Ghirelli said.

“OK, OK,” Landau said.

“So that can be added to the next meeting,” Ghirelli said.

“I would like to do that please,” Landau said.

In addition to contracts brought to the City Council for the council’s approval, the city manager and department heads have the authority to approve contracts up to certain amounts. Currently, the city manager may approve contracts up to $41,818. The city manager’s office issues a quarterly report on contracts approved by the city manager’s office or other city departments.