Los Alamitos Unified is back in session for 2025-2026

This school year, recess is getting an extra boost of connection and inclusion across the Los Alamitos Unified School District. Colorful, permanent communication boards are now a fixture on many elementary school playgrounds, with plans to bring them to every elementary site soon, according to Los Al Unified Public Information Officer Nichole Pichardo.

The interactive boards use pictures, symbols, and words to give students multiple ways to express themselves, whether they use verbal speech, Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) systems, or simply want to explore new ways of communicating with friends, she said.

“All of the district’s elementary campuses serve students with complex communication needs, making these boards a valuable addition across sites. On and off the playground, students of all abilities learn, play, and form friendships. The boards help ensure every child can join in games, share ideas, and connect with friends, no matter how they communicate,” she said.

The idea originated with district speech-language pathologist Katie Kolstasssssd, who saw the value of having inclusive communication tools available during unstructured playtime. Funding from an Innovation Grant through the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF) made it possible to purchase and install the boards, which are designed to be durable, accessible, and engaging.

“The playground should be a place where every child feels welcome and part of the fun,” said Kolstad. “These boards give all students, no matter how they communicate, a way to share ideas, join in play, and build friendships. Seeing kids use them together has been such a joyful reminder of the power of inclusion,” Kolstad said in a statement.

She said the project was developed after the Los Al Unified District officials told LAEF that all Los Alamitos Unified elementary campuses served students with diverse communication needs.

While several Los Al schools already have communication boards in place, plans are underway to bring them to every elementary site, said Pichardo in an email.