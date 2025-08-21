Council extends contract for Housing Element consultant

The council this week amended Seal Beach’s contract with Lisa Wise Consulting for help with the state-mandated Housing Element.

The council-approved amendments extended the city’s contract to Dec 31, 2025 and have Lisa Wise Consulting, Inc., to revise parts of Title 11 of the city code to implement the 2021-2029.

According to the staff report, the amendments are for time extensions only. There is enough money in the current budget, according to the report. The vote was unanimous. This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

LWC has been helping Seal Beach with the Housing Element and related code updates.

“Though the vast majority of the work for these projects has been completed, the Housing Element and Zoning Code update cannot be considered until the associated Environmental Impact Report (EIR) is complete. Staff anticipates the Final EIR will be made available for public review in early September and be considered by the Environmental Quality Control Board that same month. Subsequently, the EIR, Housing Element, Zoning Code Amendment, and related amendments to the Main Street Specific Plan and Land Use Element are expected to be presented to the Planning Commission and the City Council for consideration in October,” according to the staff report by Management Analyst Megan Coats.

“The proposed amendments will extend the term of the respective Agreements to December 31, 2025. No other changes to the Agreements are proposed,” Coats wrote.