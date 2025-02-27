Mardi Gras returns to Shoreline Village, Saturday

While Mardi Gras will roll throughout the weekend in the Big Easy, the largest free Mardi Gras on the West Coast returns this Saturday, March 1 at Shoreline Village in Long Beach.

The event features live Zydeco music, a walking parade with an estimated bead throw of more than 5000, live DJs, and roaming entertainment.

And, according to Shoreline Village officials, it’s hard to be a real Mardi Gras without delish specialty foods like gumbo and jambalaya, vendors, and dancing everywhere.

Officials say the parade begins at 2:30 p.m.

This year, the Mardi Gras will be honoring our King Austin Metoyer. Austin is the President and CEO of the Downtown Long Beach Alliance. (DLBA)

The event is free. No tickets are required.

Here is the schedule of events:

• Zydeco Mudbugs 1:00-5:00PM (Off Boardwalk Stage)

• DJ Rome 1:00-5:00PM Second Stage (near the arcade)

• Yard Games 1:00-5:00PM (grass area near Yardhouse)

• Face Painter(free for kids) 1:00-4:00PM (grassy area near Yardhouse)

• Balloon Artist (free for kids) 2:00-4:00PM (grassy area near Yardhouse)

• DJ Gianna 1:00-5:00PM (grassy area near Yardhouse)

• DJ Matthias 1:00-5:00PM Third Stage (near Spirit Cruises)

• 360 Photo Booth ($) 1:00-5:00PM (Second Stage near the arcade)

• Samba Dancers 1:30-3:30PM (roaming)

• Juggler 2:00-4:00 PM (roaming)

• Princess Tiana 2:00-4:00PM Parade and Photo Booth (near Louisiana Charlie’s)

• PARADE 2:30 (Rainbow Harbor & Shoreline Village Boardwalk)

• Hula Hoop Girls 2:30-3:30PM (roaming)

• Stilt Walker 2:00-4:00PM (roaming)

• Kids Crafts Booth 3:00-5:00PM (grassy area near Yardhouse)

• DJ Impeccable Styles 5:00-9:00PM (Off Boardwalk Stage)

• We will have FOOD AND DRINK SPECIALS all day at our Mardi Gras at Shoreline Village!

• Louisiana Charlie’s serving: Gumbo, Jambalaya, Shrimp Boil, Crab Legs, Crawfish, Catfish, Po’ Boys, Crawfish Etouffee and Hurricanes all week!

• The Funnel House will be serving Beignets all day. (Saturday only).

• Drink Specials are available at our bars and restaurants.

• Shenanigans Irish Pub & Grille will have live music on Saturday.

*Bars and restaurants will be open late for continued reveling!

(All the above events take place in Shoreline Village between Parkers’ Lighthouse and the Yard House.)

Parking will sell out so please use an alternative source of transportation and carpool.

Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” the day before Catholics traditionally scheduled a blow-out celebration before entering the 40-day season of Lent.