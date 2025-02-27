A driving force in youth leadership

By Alizabeth Martin

Ally Hatakeyama, a senior at Los Alamitos High School, is The Youth Center’s youngest board member. Hatakeyama’s dedication and visionary leadership have been instrumental in driving The Youth Center forward, making a lasting impact on the mission they serve: to provide care and resources for all youth.

At The Youth Center, Hatakeyama is the president and founder of the Leadership Council. This student branch emphasizes the importance of student voices and creates programs that prepare young people to succeed, focusing on student wellness.

“I think it is really important for us to provide these resources for students and continue to raise money to sustain this,” Hatakeyama said.

In 2023, Hatakeyama was honored with the Crystal Hearts Youth Award at The Youth Center’s Crystal Hearts Ball, an annual awards event, as a symbol of her dedication to student leadership and service. Her drive to help youth thrive has been evident through her role at The Youth Center, where she has supported children in various programs to help them learn and grow.

One remarkable example of Hatakeyama’s commitment to bettering the lives of children in the community: She raised $14,000 for the creation of a Wellness Room at The Youth Center. Hatakeyama has dedicated herself to working on the many projects that The Youth Center provides for the community.

Each year, The Youth Center launches its One Grand Project, a month-long fundraising campaign to reach $100,000. Campaigners can set up a personal donation page to assist in raising money for the event. In 2024, 96% of the goal was reached with a total of $96,007. By building partnerships with businesses and local communities, Hatakeyama raised $4,320.

“I worked a lot with the high school community last year, wrote emails and tried to network with other organizations or companies that might have been willing to hear about The Youth Center mission,” Hatakeyama said.

The money that Hatakeyama raised for the One Grand Project directly contributed to funding scholarships for youth programs and providing opportunities for local children. Additionally, these scholarships allow at-risk youth to participate in activities that foster their personal growth and education while learning leadership skills.

Hatakeyama’s involvement with the project was a result of her firsthand experience with The Youth Center’s impact.

“The Youth Center uses the One Grand money to fund scholarships for all the different programs, so if students aren’t always able to access resources, they still have the opportunity to with The Youth Center,” Hatakeyama said.

The One Grand Project is an important initiative that continues to create opportunities for youth, and when combined with support from the community and community-driven people like Hatakeyama, meaningful change is possible and achievable.