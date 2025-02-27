Seal Beach City Council OKs contract amendment for special counsel services

The City Council on Monday, Feb. 18, 2023, unanimously an increase in the money to be paid to Telecom Law Firm, P.C. Telecom Law provides special counsel services to Seal Beach to advise the city on wireless regulations and developing infrastructure, according to the staff report.

The amended service agreement increases the compensation by to a maximum of $70,000.

This was a Consent Calendar item. Consent items are voted on collectively, without discussion, unless a council member pulls one or more items for further discussion. This item was not pulled.

Background

The city hired Telecom Law Firm, referred to as TLF in the staff report, on Aug. 10, 2023.

“TLF’s expertise has been invaluable in helping the City navigate wireless communications regulations and infrastructure development. The City maintains 11 wireless facilities located on City-owned property, four of which are currently undergoing review with TLF to update lease agreements,” according to the staff report by Management Analyst Megan Coats.

“The initial agreement allocated $40,000 for TLF to provide professional legal services in municipal telecommunications law and related issues,” Coats wrote.

According to the report, the contract amendment would increase the project scope to support TLF’s legal services.

“The amendment would add an additional $30,000 for a total project budget of $70,000. This increase reflects the anticipated demand for additional support for the wireless facilities sites that require modifications. In addition, the amendment would extend the contract expiration date by twelve months, to June 30, 2026,” Coats wrote.

“All costs associated with TLF can be recouped directly from the wireless facility leaseholders,” Coats wrote.

“This is typically done at the end of a transaction, either through a directly billed fee or through a signing bonus. The City has already recovered all TLF costs associated with completed transactions and will continue to ensure these fees are ultimately paid by the wireless facility leaseholders,” Coats wrote.

“The extended timeline and increased budget will provide the City with the essential support needed for ongoing and future wireless facility lease negotiations,” Coats wrote.

“Adequate funding is available for Fiscal Year 2024-2025 in account 217-300-0377- 51280. The remaining funding requirements will be addressed in the Fiscal Year 2025-2026 Budget,” Coats wrote.