Main Street restaurant on planning agenda

208 Main Street, LLC is seeking a conditional use permit to have a restaurant in the former Bank of America branch on Main, according to a notice published in the Feb. 6 print edition of the Sun. (Under state law, legal notices are not published online.) Technically, the applicant is attorney Scott Levitt.

The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the council chambers. The meeting will start at 7 p.m. The agenda for the Feb. 18 Planning Commission meeting has not yet been released.

According to the notice of the public hearing, the proposed restaurant will have full service of alcohol, live entertainment, and outdoor dining. The site, according to the notice, has 17 parking spaces and the owner will enter the city’s In-Lieu Parking Program to meet the parking requirements. “The Parking In-Lieu Fund is a common parking management strategy which gives proposed projects or uses the option to pay a designated fee rather than provide some or all on-site parking spaces required by the zoning code,” according to the adopted 2024-25 budget. The budget for fiscal 2024-25 anticipated $7,200 in revenue. The actual revenue for 2022-23 (the most recent available figure for actual revenue) was $14,000, as reported in the adopted 2024-25 budget document. According to the notice, the project is exempt from California Environmental Quality Control Act review.