Griffins Lacrosse Club Wins Bison Invitational Championship



The Griffins Lacrosse Club, based out of Los Alamitos, won the recent Bison Invitational Tournament on Catalina Island for the second year in a row. The club includes many players from Los Alamitos High School, which opened its CIF season on Monday. The team played well going 5-0 over the 2 days. Led by senior goalie, Nick Pallone, and sophomore goalie, Ben Sandoval, the Griffins scored 40 goals and only allowed 6 goals the whole weekend. Tournament MVP and senior captain Charlie Widmer led the offensive charge while the defense was anchored by the goalies and the great team defensive play. Team depth was on display, as underclassmen were able to help push the team to the finals. Senior leadership provided by the 5 senior captains, James Stevens, Dillon Hobbs, Jack Wilkerson, Sammy Brackman, and Charlie Widmer help secure the back to back championship. The Catalina Tournament provided great preparation for the high school season along with creating core memories and team bonding throughout the weekend. The tournament competition was great this year providing hard fought games and a great competition. The Griffins LC were playing in honor of their former assistant coach, professional lacrosse player, and our friend the late Callum Robinson aka the Big Koala. He was honored on our jerseys with the CR10. “A big thank you to Devin Maxwell, BeMoreElite Events, and the City of Avalon for another great weekend,” Griffins Coach Matt Cunniffe said.