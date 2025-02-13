LAEF’s inaugural ‘Night Out’ fundraiser draws more than 200

The Los Alamitos Education Foundation introduced an all-new signature event on Feb. 1. After 11 years, the Royal Gala and Fundraising February campaign shifted to “LAEF’s Night Out: Funding Innovation for our Kids.” More than 200 attended. As the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District, the mission of LAEF’s signature event continued to focus on Los Al kids and raising funds to help prepare every child in our district for college and beyond.

“The campaign revenue is at over $160,000,” wrote Carrie Logue, LAEF’s executive director, in a Feb. 7 email.

LAEF’s Night Out took place at the Seal Beach Tennis & Pickleball Center and featured the band FlashPants. It was a magical night where guests mingled, danced to covers of ’80s music and enjoyed a night out.

“We are so happy with the support we received for LAEF’s Night Out! The final numbers are not quite in, but we are on track to exceed 2024’s Fundraising February totals and fund just as many Innovation Grants for 2025,” said Logue.

LAEF’s Night Out featured a paddle raise to fund the innovation grants, an opportunity drawing, and a live auction. In addition, the silent auction took place online and was available for any community member to support. The community also stepped up for Los Al kids through business sponsorships, with Southland Credit Union and Clean Wave Express Carwash both coming in at the top level of $15,000. Donations were also made online by LAEF supporters unable to join the fun of LAEF’s Night Out.

LAEF continues to support the district in the areas of student mental health and wellness, elementary World Language classes, scholarships, providing enrichment opportunities and so much more, but the focus this February was Innovation Grants. In October, LAEF donated over $150,000 to fund 54 Innovation Grants for the current school year. Grants were requested by school staff and are impacting all six elementary schools, both middle schools, Los Alamitos High School and the Adult Transition Program.

LAEF is the non-profit partner of Los Alamitos Unified School District. LAEF enhances educational excellence by providing after-school and summer enrichment programs to children in grades K to 12. LAEF provides significant funding for mental health/wellness and STEAM instruction, as well as igniting new programs and providing valuable resources, to impact all students. For additional information on LAEF, please call (562) 799-4700 Extension 80424 or visit www.LAEF4Kids.org.