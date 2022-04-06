Editor’s note: This week’s log is based on a combination of detailed logs and a summary log. The summary log contains no details about arrests.

IN SEAL BEACH

Wednesday, January 26

• Petty Theft (Priority 2)—10:33 a.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—Two men walked out of the business, reported with items in their baskets. According to the log, the police did not know what items were taken. They could only confirm that two handheld shopping baskets and a security device were taken. Report taken.

• Identity Theft (Priority 3)—10:43 a.m.—Elder Avenue—Someone opened accounts and filed for unemployment in another state, using the reporting person’s identification and Social Security Number.

• Fraud Report (Priority 3)—11:17 a.m.—Adolfo Lopez Drive —An operations manager requested police contact about checks stolen from a bank member that were cashed. Report taken.

• Transient (Priority 3)—1:37 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—A transient man sitting outside of the business was verbally abusive toward the reporting person as she was leaving the business. As of 1:38 p.m., she said he yelled at her and reportedly threatened to get a gun.

She left the area. As of 1:48 p.m., police counseled him about his behavior and he was leaving the area.

• Traffic Stop (Priority 4)—10:53 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard/Northbound 405 Freeway—A police unit initiated a traffic stop. As of 11:10 p.m., police requested a K9 unit and a female officer for a search. As of 11:35 p.m., police had a California Driver’s License and credit cards belonging to someone. Police contacted the registered owner of the car.

He told police the wallet was taken out of a gas station in Downey, but he did not make a report.

As of 11:40 p.m., he advised police that he saw a suspicious woman in a car at the gas station who might have been related. Police arrested Valerie Adame on suspicion of larceny.

Friday, January 28

• Public Works Information (Priority 5)—6:06 p.m.—Fathom Avenue (The Hill)—A man described as elderly phoned 911 to report something about the sidewalk on Fathom Avenue. When asked for more information, he hung up. Police checked on a tree branch on the sidewalk. As of 6:13 p.m., the tree branch was removed from the sidewalk. According to the log, the tree was private property.

Saturday, January 29

• Grand Theft Report (Priority 3)—8:17 a.m.—McKinney Way (Leisure World)—The reporting person told police that silver bars and a box of dollar bills were missing. The reporting person provided police with suspect information. The value of the lost property was blacked out in the log. Report taken.

• Traffic Collision (Priority 1)—2:48 p.m.—Seal Beach Boulevard—The reporting person was backing up in the parking lot and apparently hit a pedestrian. However, police determined that no one was injured. An elderly woman lost her balance and fell. She was not hit after all. She refused transportation. Assisted.

• Municipal Code Complaint (Priority 3)—9:40 p.m.—Ocean Avenue (Old Town)—A group of 10 to 15 juveniles near Tower Zero were reportedly jumping off the south side of the Seal Beach Pier. They were gone when police arrived.

Sunday, January 30

• Transient (Priority 3) —11:24 a.m.—14th Street (Old Town)—The reporting person reported a man passed out next to the trashcans in the alley. The reporting person flagged down the officer. As of 11:43 a.m., police determined that the man was taking a nap. The man left the area.

• Disturbing Individual (Priority 2)—2:11 p.m.—Pacific Coast Highway—A man was in the parking lot, being verbally abusive with customers when asking for money. The reporting person asked him to leave. The reporting person asked police to advise him against trespassing. As of 2:26 p.m., police contacted the man in the vicinity of 13th Street and Pacific Coast Highway. He was advised/warned/counseled about his behavior. As of 2:38 p.m., he was walking toward Huntington Beach.

Friday, March 25

• Arrest—College Park Drive and San Gabriel River in Long Beach—Police arrested Francisco Javier Ramirez on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

• Arrest—Lampson Avenue and Tulip Street in Seal Beach—Police arrested Jared Maxwell Hoffenberg on suspicion of misdemeanor driving while license suspended/revoked For Dui: specific violations.

Saturday, March 26

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Daniel Costa on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Francisco Casillas Jr., on suspicion of felony commercial burglary with no forced entry (not shoplifting).

Monday, March 27

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Francisco Casillas Jr., on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of less than $950 worth of merchandise.

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Anthony Hernandez on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting of less than $950 worth of merchandise.

• Arrest—Pacific Coast Highway and Bolsa Avenue—Police arrested Arsen Nuridjanian Yaymadjian on suspicion of felony possession of a stolen vehicle/vessel, etc.

Wednesday, March 29

• Arrest—Seal Beach Boulevard—Police arrested Lori Leihlahni Terrell arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor forging/altering vehicle registration, etc.

Friday, April 1

• Vandalism—6:23 a.m.—Main Street—There’s a board where a window ought to be on the 100 block of Main Street.

“On April 1, 2022 at about 6:23 am, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a broken window at the Stitch and Feather store located at 141 Main Street,” wrote SBPD Lt. Nick Nicholas in an April 4 email. Nicholas is the public information officer for the Seal Beach Police Department.

“The responding officer located broken glass on the store’s front door. The hole in the glass was not large enough for a person to enter the business. Video surveillance showed a group of four young men walking past the business at about 2:30am the previous night. One subject kicked the glass and walked away. No further suspect description was obtained. The motivation for the vandalism is unknown,” Nicholas wrote.

Download QR