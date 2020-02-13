LW resident to be District Two planner

Council recognizes former commissioner Robert Aguilar

The treasurer of the Golden Rain Foundation board of directors has been selected to represent District Two on the Seal Beach Planning Commission.

District Two includes half of Leisure World, College Park West, the Shops at Rossmoor shopping center (which is actually in Seal Beach) and the condos on the Seal Beach side of Montecito Road. The Golden Rain Foundation essentially runs Leisure World.

The City Council formally approved District Two Councilman Thomas Moore’s appointment of Leisure World resident Ronde Winkler at the council’s meeting on Monday, Feb. 10.

The vote was 4-zero. Councilman Michael Varipapa had an excused absence from the City Council this week.

“Over the past several years of attending events in Leisure World, I have had the opportunity to get to know Ronde and can attest to her integrity and commitment to our community,” Moore wrote in an email to the Sun on Monday morning.

“She is currently treasurer on the GRF board and was previously the GRF president where she has been an outstanding steward,” wrote Moore wrote.

“She is actively involved in Leisure World and has made a real positive difference in Seal Beach. As Planning Commissioner for District 2, I know she will take time to listen to residents and represent the district well because that is what she has been doing for many years in Leisure World,” Moore wrote.

District Five Councilwoman Sandra Massa-Lavitt said, she was delighted by Moore’s selection of Winkler. “She is so capable, so qualified.”

Speaking to Winkler, the councilwoman who said she represents half of Leisure World said, “Thanks, Rhonde, I’m so glad you accepted it.”

Winkler replaces Robert Aguilar, who resigned in mid-January. By law, the city had to issue a formal notice of the vacancy and wait 10 days before Councilman Moore could appoint a new planner.

Earlier in the evening, the council also held a special recognition of former Planning Commissioner Aguilar, the individual being replaced by Winkler. Mayor/District Four Councilwoman Schelly Sustarsic gave him a plaque from the city.

Moore expressed appreciation for Aguilar’s services.

In a Jan. 21 email, Aguilar wrote, “I was married recently and now have a blended family of 6, which required us to seek a larger place to live outside of the district.”

He also wrote: “I’m still an active member of the community with so many plans to help build a better Seal Beach. I’m not going anywhere.”

As previously reported, Aguilar ran for the District One (Old Town) City Council seat in 2010 and for the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education in 2016.