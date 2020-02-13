Council bids farewell to Blue Moon boutique

CPE resident closes philanthropic shop after eight years

After eight years, the sun set on the Blue Moon boutique. The philanthropic shop closed its doors Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Owner Patti Blake received a standing ovation from the public at the Monday, Feb. 10, Seal Beach City Council meeting.

The council this week held a special recognition for Blake, in order to mark the passing of the Blue Moon. Blake is a College Park East resident, the same district represented by Mayor/District Four Councilwoman Schelly Sustarsic.

Technically, the shop was located in Garden Grove, in the College Park East Center on Lampson

Avenue, but it was on the Seal Beach border and the owner lives in Seal Beach.

Blue Moon has donated more than $200,000 in donations to local charities. The store would highlight a different charity each month. A portion of sales went to a wide array of local charities including The Youth Center, Los Alamitos Education Foundation and others.

Blake said she’s shutting down not because the store isn’t doing well but because she wants to spend more time with her 11-month-old granddaughter. “You don’t get the time back,” Blake said.

The store would highlight a different charity each month. A portion of sales went to a wide array of local charities including The Youth Center, Los Alamitos Education Foundation and others.

Carrie Logue, a fellow College Park East resident and executive director of the Los Alamitos Education Foundation, asked representatives of local non-profits to wave. Many hands waived.

Logue said that LAEF was a recipient of a percentage of the monthly sales from Blue Moon.

Logue described the Blue Moon boutique as a place organized by Blake with a feeling of community.

“Patti, you’re a hero. You really are,” Logue said Monday night.

Her words triggered cheers and applause from the audience.

Megan Cutuli, president of the Los Alamitos Unified School District Board of Education, said the district had also benefitted from Blue Moon sales. She said it was easy to have an idea but said that making it a reality was really something.

Blake, however, credited the community rather than herself.

“We do have a very generous community,” Blake said.

“I’m forever grateful to my dedicated, unwavering staff,” Blake said.

Blake hugged every individual who spoke to the council about her boutique. She seemed surprised by all the praise.

Blake announced the closure in a message apparently posted on the boutique’s Facebook page in early January.

“For those that know me well, you know that my life changed earlier this year when we welcomed our first granddaughter. After much thought and careful consideration, it’s now time to slow down and focus on my family,” wrote Blake in a message signed “Patti Blake and the Blue Moon team.”

“It’s been an incredible 8 years of friendship, fun, fashion and philanthropy. Because of your overwhelming support we have donated nearly $200,000 to community needs. I have been blessed to have a fantastic team, and amazingly supportive customers, and vendors as well, but now it’s time for Blue Moon to phase out,” she wrote.

The website for the philanthropical boutique, was already replaced with generic content on Monday.

There were lots of hugs and some teary eyes at the boutique on Tuesday, the day before the shop officially closes.

A doormat at the entrance read “Our Happy Place.” About five or six customers visited from 10:15-11 a.m.

Shoppers were visiting to say farewell and to make their final purchases of what was left. Everything was marked down by 50% or more. Items sold included clothes, jewelry, cards, purses, and other gifts.

“I felt very special last night,” Blake said of the recognition at Monday’s city council meeting.

“I’m going to give the credit to my parents. They were just kind to everyone,” Blake said on what inspired her to launch her philanthropic boutique.

Blake said her parents raised her to help others.

“I could never have done anything like this without the shoppers,” Blake said. “I’m just grateful.” “The stars aligned,” Blake said of the shop’s success with the location and community support.

Jeannette Andruss contributed to this article.