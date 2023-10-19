Los Alamitos Youth Center names Crystal Heart Awards at ball

The Crystal Heart Ball 2023, a remarkable event hosted by The Youth Center to celebrate those who have made a significant impact on the lives of our youth, was held on September 30 at the Marconi Automotive Museum. This splendid evening served as a grand celebration of the extraordinary contributions of five exceptional award winners.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, including the Mayor of Los Alamitos, Tanya Doby, and Los Alamitos Unified School Board Members Chris Forehan and Diana Hill, who added to the significance of the gathering.

The award winners were recognized in five distinct categories, and their remarkable achievements were highlighted as follows:

EPSON America, Inc. – Crystal Hearts Business Award

EPSON America, Inc. was honored with the prestigious Crystal Hearts Business Award 2023, presented by Nathaniel Epstein, The Youth Center Board President. EPSON’s commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation is truly remarkable. Their dedication to sustainability is intricately woven into their innovative endeavors, driving positive change for our planet. As a subsidiary of the global electronics giant Seiko Epson Corporation, EPSON America has a rich history dating back to their establishment in Japan in 1942. Their invaluable support was instrumental in the construction of the new Center for Kids in 2022, and the heartwarming fact that many EPSON employees volunteered their time further demonstrates their profound impact on our community.

Alexandra Hatakeyama – Crystal Hearts Youth Award

Chris Forehan, Los Alamitos School Board President, presented the Crystal Hearts Youth Award to Alexandra Hatakeyama. Alexandra is a passionate advocate and a trailblazer in the realm of student leadership. She serves as the president and founder of the Leadership Council of Students, where she has been instrumental in enhancing the well-being of children through engaging programs. Alexandra’s vision for nurturing growth and learning from inspiring role models has resulted in the success of the Emerging Leaders club at Los Alamitos High School. Her remarkable achievements include raising a substantial $14,000 for a Wellness Project and playing a pivotal role in building mental health support programming for the youth in our community.

Ron and Emeline Noda – Crystal Hearts Family Award

Tanya Doby, the Mayor of the City of Los Alamitos, presented the Crystal Hearts Family Award to Ron and Emeline Noda. Ron, the Deputy City Manager and Development Services Director, and Emeline, the Director of Recreation & Community Services, have dedicated themselves to the betterment of the Los Alamitos community. Their contributions to the Serve Los Al Committee, the Los Alamitos Elevate Women’s Conference, and their unwavering support of various nonprofits have left an indelible mark. Their love for their four boys, passion for family gatherings, travel adventures, and nature hikes are deeply intertwined with their dedication to our community.

Lions Club of Seal Beach – Crystal Hearts Organization Award

Gina Elefante, The Youth Center Administrative Director, presented the Crystal Hearts Organization Award to the Lions Club of Seal Beach, an organization with a rich history dating back to 1939. As the largest Lions Club in the United States, they have been unwavering in their service to the communities of Seal Beach, Rossmoor, and Los Alamitos. Their commitment to youth is nothing short of awe-inspiring. They have provided eyeglasses to children in need, assisted those with disabilities by providing wheelchairs, and supported various community events. Their outstanding contributions include building libraries and playing a vital role in constructing the new Center for Kids, a place where young dreams take flight.

Clare Elser – Crystal Hearts Individual Award

Lina Lumme, The Youth Center Executive Director, presented the Crystal Hearts Individual Award to Clare Elser. Clare’s incredible dedication to our community is exemplified by her decade-long service in feeding youth volunteers at the Christmas Tree lot fundraiser, raising over $10,000 for youth scholarships. Her tireless efforts in the Annual Campaign program have resulted in raising over $15,000 for programs such as Adopt the Family, Tutoring, and the Leadership Academy. Clare’s contributions in the fundraising department, her donations of unique silent auction items, and her passion for supporting Pathway to Independence highlight her unwavering commitment to making a difference.

The Crystal Heart Ball 2023 was a memorable evening filled with live ballet performances by Los Alamitos Ballet Theatre (LABT), a non-profit ballet company founded by professional ballet dancers Renée and David Kim. The exquisite floral arrangements were provided by Cypress Forest Lawn.

The success of the Crystal Heart Ball 2023 was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including SA Recycling, Epson, and Wendy Grose. The event took place at the Marconi Automotive Museum, which boasts a collection of over 100 vehicles worth $60 million, including Ferraris, Lamborghinis, race cars, and iconic movie & TV cars such as the Batmobile, KITT from Knight Rider, and The General Lee.

The event celebrated the outstanding contributions of these award winners and shone a spotlight on their unwavering dedication to the well-being of our youth.