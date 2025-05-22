Griffins qualify for Masters Meet

Los Alamitos High’s Track and Field team had a few qualifiers for the Masters Meet, after strong showings at the CIF-SS Finals over the weekend in Moorpark. Senior Olivia Bettinger clinched the Division 1 title in pole vault at the CIF-SS Finals.

Among those also competing at Masters, will be Dana Hills High’s Sydni Harden, who won the Division 2 pole vault and who was neck and neck with Bettinger at the OC championships. Bettinger was eventually awarded first place based on attempts.

Los Alamitos senior Diego Amescua also qualified for the Master’s Meet in the pole vault with an eighth place finish in the Division 1 CIF-SS Finals. Griffin senior Kennedy Bowe also qualified for the Master’s in the shot put.