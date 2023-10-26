Los Alamitos/Seal Beach Rotary club hosts their 2nd annual Wine & Dine Event

Rotary Club of Los Alamitos/Cypress/Seal Beach brought 150 members of the community together for a delightful, second annual Rotary Wine and Dine Fundraising Event on October 7 at the Navy Golf Course in Cypress.

With an exquisite backdrop of a brilliant orange sunset, a talented jazz ensemble from Seal Beach Symphony entertained a delighted crowd. Under the lights of the pavilion patio, guests sampled wines from Seal Beach Winery, New Zealand Navigator and from various fine vineyards.

Dinner followed with DJ Drew Henderson, playing soft tunes as people socialized, ate, and engaged in spirited bidding for silent auction items. Superintendent of LAUSD and beloved auctioneer, Andrew Pulver, energized an animated live auction featuring Theatre/Dinner Tickets, Fine Dining gift cards, fine wines, a Getaway/Dinner, a foursome Golf Package and Tickets to a LA Rams Football Game. Dancing and music brought a night of celebration to a close.

Generous support for the evening came from Rotary major sponsors Ganahl Lumber, Southland Credit Union, Allen McLean of Sir Speedy, and Forest Lawn of Cypress.

Other big donors included Barnes Accountancy Corporation, Dixie Fried, Green Street Interiors, Carol & Newton Hart, Los Alamitos Race Track, Mike & Sharon McCrary, The Seal Beach Lions Club, The Seal Beach The Strategic Marketing Group and WiLogic.

Rotary is the largest service organization in the world, inspired by its motto of “Service Above Self”. The local Los Alamitos/Cypress/Seal Beach Rotary Club’s commitment to making a positive difference knows no bounds. In recent years alone, the Club has distributed more than $50,000 to local non-profit organizations, to student recognition, and to community projects, as well as international projects including the eradication of polio in the world.

Proceeds from the 2023 Rotary Wine and Dine will benefit fifteen local and regional non-profit organizations, leaving an indelible mark on countless lives.

Today, the Rotary Club of Los Alamitos, Cypress & Seal Beach stands united, ready to face the challenges of tomorrow with the same spirit of service and commitment that has defined us for six decades.

The journey continues, and together, Rotary will continue to create a brighter and more compassionate world for all. If you could not join us in this year’s community event, next October we will be back for the Third Annual Rotary Wine and Dine.