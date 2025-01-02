Los Al Unified welcomes two new members

At the December 17 Board of Education meeting, Los Alamitos Unified School District officially welcomed two new members to its board: Farnaz Pardasani (Trustee Area 4) and Matt Bragman (Trustee Area 5), elected to serve four-year terms. Chris Forehan (Trustee Area 2) ran unopposed and was reelected for another four-year term. All three members were sworn in during the meeting. Both Pardasani and Bragman are Seal Beach residents.

Superintendent and Dr. Andrew Pulver welcomed the new and returning Trustees. “We are truly fortunate to have such passionate and dedicated individuals joining and continuing on our Board of Education. Mrs. Pardasani and Mr. Bragman bring fresh perspectives, deep ties to our community, and unwavering dedication to supporting our students and staff. Mr. Forehan’s continued service is a testament to his heartfelt commitment to Los Alamitos Unified. Together, their leadership will help us build on our tradition of excellence and ensure every student thrives,” Pulver said.

At the same meeting, the Board conducted its annual reorganization, electing Marlys Davidson as president and Diana Hill as vice president for the 2025 calendar year.

Background

• Farnaz Pardasani

Farnaz Pardasani brings a wealth of experience as both a parent and a volunteer leader within the Los Alamitos Unified School District. Over the past decade, she has held numerous leadership positions, including PTA President, District Advisory Board member, and Executive Board member of the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF). Professionally, Pardasani has over 15 years of experience as an executive and management consultant at Deloitte and IBM, advising Fortune 500 companies on strategic initiatives in change management, strategic planning, and financial management. Her contributions to the community have been recognized with awards such as the PTA’s Honorary Service Award and the Hero of the Heart Award. A Seal Beach resident, Pardasani lives with her husband Neil, a Los Al alumnus, and their three children: Ella (Junior), Raya (8th grade), and Landon (5th grade).

• Matt Bragman, Trustee Area 5

Matt Bragman has devoted his career to education, serving as a teacher, School Operations coordinator, and principal. In recent years, he has led in the non-profit sector, supporting schools and districts nationwide. As a Seal Beach resident, Bragman has been an active community member, contributing to McGaugh Elementary’s School Site Council and PTA, and serving on the District Operations Steering Committee. He is also a graduate of the Seal Beach Police Citizens Academy and an AYSO Head Coach. Matt’s daughter is a proud 5th grader at McGaugh Elementary, where he continues to volunteer.

• Chris Forehan, Trustee Area 2

Chris Forehan, first elected in 2020, brings a 38-year career in public education to his role. He has served as a teacher, principal, and Assistant Superintendent for PreK-12 educational services. A long-time community member, Forehan has lived in Trustee Area 2 for 40 years. His children attended Los Alamitos schools, and his grandsons are currently enrolled at Lee Elementary. Chris has been honored with numerous awards for his service, including the PTA Honorary Life Award and the Golden Oak Award. Recognized for his dedication to students and families, he continues to volunteer weekly in his grandsons’ classrooms.

For more information about the Board of Education, visit https://www.losal.org/board-of-education.