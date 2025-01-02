Briefing Room: Happy New Year! Here are new laws you should know about

Happy New Year Seal Beach!

We hope everyone had a joyful and safe holiday season, surrounded by loved ones.

Unfortunately, the Sun ran out of room to publish our final Briefing Room of 2024 in the print edition. However, please visit https://www.sunnews.org/briefing-room-reflecting-on-2024/ to read about many of the items we covered in 2024.

As we welcome 2025, it’s our tradition to share some of the new laws that went into effect in California. Here are just a few highlights:

—AB 2602 and AB 1836: Protect actors by prohibiting the use of AI or the likeness of deceased actors without proper consent.

—AB 574 and AB 1483: Introduce new firearm purchase regulations, including mandatory acknowledgments and stricter limits on transactions.

—AB 413: Implements *Daylighting* regulations, prohibiting parking within 20 feet of any crosswalk to improve pedestrian visibility.

—SB 1100: Eliminates the requirement for a valid driver’s license in job applications.

—SB 905: Closes the “locked door loophole” in auto burglary cases, offering prosecutors more flexibility.

—AB 1779 and AB 1960: Strengthen penalties and coordination efforts for retail theft and property crimes.

—SB 1242: Adds harsher sentencing for setting fires during organized retail theft.

—SB 988: Ensures independent contractors are paid promptly according to contract terms.

—AB 2123: Expands access to paid family leave without requiring vacation hours.

—AB 1955: Prohibits schools from requiring educators to notify parents of students’ gender identity changes.

—AB 1825: Prevents libraries from banning books based on race, gender identity, or political affiliation.

—SB 639: Mandates geriatric training for healthcare providers working with seniors.

—SB 1395: Facilitates tiny home construction for homeless residents.

—AB 2347: Extends tenant response time for eviction notices from 5 to 10 business days.

—SB 729: Requires insurance coverage for IVF, including expanded access for LGBTQ+ families.

—SB 764 and AB 1880: Require parents profiting from social media content featuring their children to set aside earnings for them.

—New State Symbols: California now celebrates the banana slug, Dungeness crab, and Black abalone as official symbols.

For a more detailed list of new laws, visit https://www.gov.ca.gov/newsroom/.

Here’s to a wonderful year ahead, Seal Beach! Keep your questions coming, and don’t hesitate to reach out to us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov.