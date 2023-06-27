Los Al/SB fireworks show planned for July 3

For the first time, the traditional Los Alamitos/Seal Beach fireworks spectacular, which is precluded with live music, food, and fun, will be held on the evening before July 4 as preparations are being made for the Independence Day spectacular on July 3 at the Joint Forces Training Base.

The Los Alamitos City Council voted earlier this year to change the actual date of the fireworks show, traditionally held on July 4, to July 3 to allow service members at JFTB to be able to spend the Independence Day holiday with their families.

Therefore, the gates at JFTB will open at 4 p.m. July 3, live music and entertainment begins at 4:15 p.m. and gates will close at 8:45 p.m. so that the fireworks show can begin at 9 p.m., according to the City of Los Alamitos.

The event location remains the same. It will be held at the Los Alamitos Joint Forces Training Base on Lexington Drive in Los Alamitos.

Overall, the event will “honor the men and women of the military and celebrate our great nation at the 36th Annual UWS 3rd of July Fireworks Spectacular scheduled for Monday, July 3 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the JFTB,” according to the city.

“This free event is offered in collaboration with the cities of Los Alamitos & Seal Beach.

“The event features live music from local band favorite Knyght Ryder in addition to the 40th Infantry Division Band, an expanded Family Fun Zone, including family-friendly entertainment and games, food and sales booths and spectacular fireworks show beginning promptly at 9:00 p.m.,” the city said in a press release.

As always, they promise the display will be “one of the best fireworks shows in Southern California.”

Gates will open at 4 p.m. via Lexington Drive off of Katella Avenue or Orangewood Avenue off of Los Alamitos Boulevard.

“There is no foot or bicycle traffic allowed, and all participants planning to enjoy the event must enter in a vehicle with a valid I.D. for those ages 16 and over. Youth under 18 must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

“Please provide extra time and patience in entering and exiting the Base. Alcohol, fireworks, BBQs, motor homes, and pets (except for service animals) are not allowed on the installation,” according to the city guidelines.

“Lawn chairs, blankets and shade are highly encouraged, as there is no seating or shade provided. As a reminder, no foot or bicycle traffic allowed.”