Los Al High senior wins first S.E.T.H. Scholarship for Model UN Leadership

On Thursday, June 3, Andy Fong, a senior at Los Alamitos High School was presented with the first S.E.T.H. (Scholarship for Education and Training from the Heart) Scholarship for Model UN Leadership.

At the Model UN Banquet, Andy was honored with a Certificate and a check for $2,000 presented by Seal Beach Lions Secretary, Mary Hollen.

The S.E.T.H. Memorial Scholarship Fund was recently established to honor Seal Beach Lion and community activist, Seth Eaker, who passed away suddenly on December 18, 2019. Seth was a prominent figure in many of our community events and endeavors. He was recognized as an inspirational leader and motivational presence. He inspired all those he met and was known for his motto, “Kindness Matters”.

Andy was selected for demonstrating incredible strength in leadership and associated skills. He has accomplished great strides through his work with the Model UN, math club, science Olympiad, Students Against Hunger and more. His work ethic is one that hopefully he will continue to share and instill in others.

Seth would be proud to see such an amazing and smart young man following his dreams.

Download QR