Ongoing and upcoming local issues: First Street Park may open in late July

City Hall scheduled to reopen Tuesday, June 15

Seal Beach Community Development Director Les Johnson said City Hall was scheduled to reopen Tuesday, June 15. Johnson delivered the news to the Planning Commission at the end of the Monday, June 7 meeting.As for in-person meetings, “the city manager will be discussing this with our City Council members here in the next few days,” Johnson said.

He said the first in-person Planning Commission meeting might or might not be the first meeting in July.

“I would anticipate by the first meeting in August,” Johnson said.

He expected to have more defnitive information by the next Planning Commission meeting.

Audio of the June 7 Planning Commission meeting is available on YouTube.com.

First Stree Park update

The park on First Street, next to the Shea Homes development, is prepared to open in late July, according to Seal Beach Community Development Director Les Johnson.

He updated the Planning Commission on the status of the First Street project at the end of the Monday, June 7, Planning Commission meeting.

Johnson said the city was waiting for fencing to be established that would basically separate the tot lot area of the park from the abutting San Gabriel River bike path. “There’s a safety concern there,” Johnson said.

