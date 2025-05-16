Los Al High Senior Graduates parade in Rossmoor May 31

For the Sun

The Rossmoor Homeowners Association announced Carrie Logue, Executive Director of the Los Alamitos Education Foundation (LAEF), as the Grand Marshal for the 2025 Rossmoor Graduation Parade.

Carrie has served as LAEF’s Executive Director since 2013, championing student enrichment, innovation, and wellness across the Los Alamitos Unified School District. Under her leadership, LAEF raised over $2.1 million in 2023alone, fueling after-school and summer programs, STEAM initiatives, and mental wellness services.

More than $702,000 has been granted to STEAM and innovation efforts districtwide, and over $617,000 has been invested in creating and maintaining campus Well Spaces to support student mentalhealth.In the 2024–25 school year, LAEF awarded $150,975 in Innovation Grants for54 unique projects—ranging from podcast studios and virtual reality headsets to life skills programming for students with special needs.

Carrie also helped launch LAEF tv during school closures, ensuring students stayed engaged with enrichment opportunities during a challenging time.

“Carrie’s work reflects the heart of our community—investing in our youth, believing in their potential, and giving them every opportunity to shine,” said the RHA Board. “We’re honored to recognize her as Grand Marshal and celebrate her lasting impact on the students and families of Rossmoor.

“The Rossmoor Graduation Parade, now in its sixth year, is a beloved tradition that brings Rossmoor neighbors together to celebrate the graduating Class of 2025 with pride and joy. The parade will take place on Saturday, May 31, 2025, starting with opening ceremonies at 11:00 in the staging area at the Shops at Rossmoor, then meandering thru the tree-lined streets of Rossmoor, where curbside viewing is plentiful.

Please join us in celebrating our students and recognizing Carrie Logue—an educator, advocate, and community champion—as this year’s Grand Marshal. Parade info, including route can be found atOurRossmoor.com/parade.

Founded in 1957, the Rossmoor Homeowners Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building community, supporting residents, and enhancing the quality of life in Rossmoor, California

This is the 6th Annual Rossmoor Graduation Parade when we celebrate the high school graduates from the greater Rossmoor community, most of whom are graduating from Los Alamitos High School. (Go Griffins!)

The parade was started for the Class of 2020 who, because of the pandemic had all of their graduation celebrations cancelled, including their proms and diploma presentation ceremonies. That first year, we had almost 500 vehicles (757 people ) registered and an estimated 2,250 spectators lining the streets of Rossmoor to celebrate their accomplishment.

The neighborhood and the students loved the event. The Class of 2021 asked us to put it on for them too, even though most of the distancing restrictions were no longer in place. They just loved the idea of a parade through the tree lined streets of Rossmoor.

And so, the new tradition was born. The Class of 2022 brought out about 250 vehicles and more than 800 people registered to be in the parade with about 1500 people on the streets… And the feedback has been amazing.

The parade ends back at the parking lot in the Shops At Rossmoor where it began. Parade participants are welcome to connect with family and friends before continuing on with the rest of their well deserved celebration. We’d like the parking lot cleared before 1:00 p.m.

On Saturday, May 31, we will begin lining up the parade vehicles at 9:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 11 a.m.