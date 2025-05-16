Coastal Commission approves beach lot parking rates

Beach parking rates are going up in Seal Beach.

The California Coastal Commission on May 7 approved a coastal development permit allowing Seal Beach to set the hourly rate parking rate at $3 an hour in the First Street, Eighth Street, and 10th Street beach parking lots. All three lots will charge a flat rate of $4 for parking after 6 p.m.

In related news, during the May 6 City Council budget workshop, Seal Beach Police Chief Michael Henderson said if the permit was approved, he would recommend the city revisit paid parking on Main Street.

According to the Coastal Commission staff report, the First Street lot parking rate was increased from $2 an hour to $3 an hour.

The Coastal Commission staff recommended approval of the coastal development permit, subject to conditions. One of the conditions will require the city to apply for another coastal development permit to raise parking rates in the future, as well as for signage or changes of parking hours at any of the beach lots.

“The City is also proposing to update signage to reflect the proposed fee schedule and correctly identify the hours of fee collection for all three parking lots,” according to the unsigned CCC staff report.

“Although the City’s current beach day rates are comparable to nearby coastal cities and counties and would not significantly impact public access, any future rate increases could have an adverse impact on public coastal access. Therefore, staff recommends the Commission impose Special Condition 3 to require the City to acknowledge that any future rate increases, preferential parking programs, additional signage, or changes to the parking hours at any of the subject parking facilities shall require a new CDP or an amendment to this CDP,” according to the staff report.

“For the 8th Street Parking Lot, the City is requesting after-the-fact authorization for the installation of two pay station kiosks and two electric vehicle charging stations in addition to the proposed fee schedule and signage,” according to the staff report.

The CCC report also said Seal Beach established the 10th Street pay stations and the electric vehicle charging stations without a coastal development permit.

“Many areas of the California coastline have some form of parking fee or program, and these are generally driven by public safety, public access regulation, and revenue generation objectives. The City has stated that the intent of this proposed beach parking fee schedule is to generate revenue that would enable the City to better maintain and operate the beach parking lots and its associated facilities for the benefit of the public; the revenue generated from the three beach parking lots would be directed into the Tidelands fund. The City’s Tidelands Beach Fund, mandated by the State of California, functions as the designated financial repository for all income generated from beach and pier operations within the City. The fund supports maintenance of the parking lots, the Marine Safety Department, which provides safety services for the public through prevention, education, rescue, medical aid, outreach, beach management, and enforcement, as well as the Public Safety Beach Operations through two beach patrol officers, Public Works Beach and Facility Maintenance encompassing tasks such as beach cleaning, facility repairs, upgrades to beach lot restrooms, and overall beach upkeep,” according to the staff report.

Seal Beach submitted a list of area parking rates to the Coastal Commission.

“Surrounding Orange County and Los Angeles County cities have hourly rates ranging from $1.00 per hour to $4.95 per hour and daily maximum fees ranging from $6.00 per day to $35.00 dollars a day. Many cities also have peak season pricing and maximum parking times between 3 hours and 8 hours. With respect to the City’s proposed beach parking lot fee schedule, the Commission finds that the proposed $3.00 per hour rate with a $15.00 maximum rate is comparable to the fees charged at similar parking facilities in surrounding jurisdictions. Moreover, the current fee schedule is also maintained year-round creating a consistent expectation of cost among their users,” according to the staff report.

“Data analyzed by the City and submitted to the Commission as part of their application found that the average length of stay at the lots in 2024 is just under four hours, with the length of stay at the 1st St beach lot being almost an hour and a half less and potentially impacting the number of transactions per day,” according to the staff report.

According to the CCC, Seal Beach proposes to update signage for the First, Eighth, and 10th Street parking lots.