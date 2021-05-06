Sunset couple celebrates 71st wedding anniversary

“I’ll never go out with that guy!”

More than 71 years later, Dolores is still with “that guy,” Graham Martin. The couple, who live near the Bolsa Chica Wetlands, just happily celebrated their anniversary (on April 29).

“Sounds like they’re definitely Timeless Treasures,” said Assistant Pastor Craig Peterson of Calvary Chapel of the Harbour in Sunset Beach, who used to visit the Farmer’s Market at Peters Landing, where Dolores and Graham had a homemade crafts booth.

You’ve heard of Sonny and Cher, Bonnie and Clyde, Homer and Marge Simpson and other famous couples but few have been together more than 70 years. Graham and Dolores, who share traits from the duos listed above, have a deep love for one another, a real dedication for helping each other, a great sense of humor to keep life bearable no matter the challenge and a lust for life and helping others.

They definitely have not lost their pizzazz. Graham, 91, always helps his 88-year-old wife in her business (Dolores’ Hand Mades), making scarves, hats, purses, vests and more for her booth in the pop-up boutique, Timeless Treasures at Five Points Plaza, 18595 Main St., Huntington Beach.

He assists any way he can—getting materials, helping transport and set up things, picking out colors and encouraging the love of his life, who creates the popular, colorful items.

The former steel and aluminum supervisor said he met Dolores in 1948 at a San Bernardino Skating Rink.

“She was really cute. To help her girlfriend, who wanted to go out with my friend, she agreed to go on a double date,” said the fellow, who was a sign painter, when he first met Dolores. “We liked each other and eventually got married on April 29, 1950 at St. Berdardine Catholic Church in San Bernardino.”

Their advice for a successful marriage is: “Don’t take yourselves so seriously. Trust in the Lord. Be positive, enthusiastic and always take time to compliment one another. Don’t sweat the small stuff and everything is small stuff. Don’t argue very much—choose your battles carefully.”

“She’s the love of my life and I never let her forget it,” Graham said.

The Martins, who are avid Anaheim Ducks fans, have four daughters, Annie, Deborah, Mary Lee and Linda, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. The elder family leaders are full of life—whether its taking an annual cruise to Hawaii, playing the ukulele or meeting new friends through Timeless Treasures.

“I’m glad I found out what a terrific and kind guy Graham was. I definitely made the right decision to marry him,” Dolores said. “He’s a keeper!”

If you’d like to meet them, check the schedule at TimelessTreasuresBoutiques.com. Murney Blades, a former Spanish teacher at Los Alamitos High School, said, “It’s rare in today’s day and age to meet such a loving couple, who have been together that long. They’re an inspiration to us all.”

“They epitomize life-long love,” said an admiring Dawn McCormack of Sunset Beach.

Do you have a romantic story? Email editor@sunnews.org and CC to editor2@sunnews.org.

