Los Al High Class of 1979 celebrates 45th Reunion

Earlier this month, the Los Alamitos High School Class of 1979 gathered to celebrate their 45th High School Reunion, continuing a longstanding tradition of reunions every five years. The event brought together 80 classmates along with some of their former teachers, Coach Frank Doretti and John Leonard, for a weekend filled with nostalgia, reconnection, and giving back, according to information provided by the Los Al Unified School District

The reunion weekend included a special tour of the Los Alamitos High School campus, where alumni marveled at the changes since their time as students. They had the opportunity to visit the new state-of-the-art STEM building, run a few nostalgic laps around the updated track, and even see the framework of the new gymnasium, which is set to be completed in Fall 2025.

For over four decades, the Class of ’79 has maintained a deep bond, not only with each other but with their high school and the local community. Over the years, the class has raised more than $17,000 to support Los Alamitos High School and the local youth community. These contributions have funded scholarships for graduating seniors, as well as early donations to campus improvements, including the first-ever computer for the school’s Career Center.

At this year’s reunion, the class continued their tradition of honoring classmates who have passed away, paying tribute to 52 of their fellow Griffins who are no longer with them. As in past reunions, a special “in memory” tribute was held, and flowers were once delivered to the parents of those who had passed. Now, in their honor, the class awards scholarships to students with criteria reflective of their classmates’ passions — from a love of music to a commitment to community service.

The Class of ’79 currently awards scholarships every five years, with each scholarship tailored to a classmate’s memory. For the upcoming awards in 2025, the criteria will focus on students facing health challenges and those in need of encouragement. Each scholarship, typically between $750 to $1,000, is funded through generous donations from classmates, teachers, and sometimes family members of those being memorialized.

As they look ahead to their 50th reunion in 2029, the class remains committed to their tradition of giving. While their numbers have grown to include classmates who moved away or transferred schools, their close-knit community remains united in their goal to leave a legacy at Los Alamitos High School.