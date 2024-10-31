Residents’ comments on the Seal Beach Circuit shuttle service

Here’s a look at some responses to an informal online survey

Part two of two.

The Sun asked for comments on the Seal Beach shuttle service, which is provided by Circuit. In all, the informal survey received 39 comments (including several repeat participants) to a question posted on four Facebook pages and on Nextdoor. Six comments were not related to the shuttle. The combined original replies totaled 2,300 words. Due to space limits, this article has been limited to about 1,000 words.

Supporters love the service. Critics see it as a waste of money or object to its limited area: Old Town, The Hill, and Bridgeport.

The question was:

“As associate editor of the Sun, on the record, for possible publication in the Sun (print and online): Have you heard of Seal Beach’s Circuit shuttle service? (See https://www.sunnews.org/city-council-oks-contract-for-pilot-transportation-program/) The Thursday to Sunday pilot program serving Bridgeport, The Hill, and Old Town is scheduled to end April 2025. The funding comes from a combination of an AQMD grant and matching city funds. The service costs $2 a ride. Have you used the shuttle service? What do you think of it?”

Here are some of the comments:

“I down loaded the app but have not used the service. I am afraid not a lot of people know about it,” Rita V. Strickroth wrote.

“I’ve used it twice and loved it! Drivers are super friendly! Also something I didn’t know until they told me is that besides using the app, you can also flag them down like a taxi,” Vanessa Prast Reynolds wrote.

“The circuit is fabulous! I really hope it stays,” Naomi Way wrote.

“Never heard of it,” AnaMaria Comella Bustillo wrote.

“It’s great!!!” wrote Sharyn Duffy Harvey.

Olaina Anderson, Jill Winslow, and Andrea Harrington wrote that they loved it.

“Great idea. Have not used it yet,” wrote Carla Watson.

“I have seen the shuttles but have no idea how to schedule or find them,” Lisa Kaminski wrote.

“Okay just downloaded app; was wondering why they asked DOB? I’m going to try & use it this evening what are hours of operation,” she wrote.

“Javatinis made a video about riding the Circuit Bus – check it out,” Javatinis Seal Beach wrote.

“I’ve seen it many times and look forward to using it when the need arises. I think it’s a great idea and find it interesting that part of the funding is from an AQMD grant,” Steven Stasoiski wrote.

“Unless it’s cost neutral… in light of our budget issues,” Jackie Dominick wrote.

“I was vacationing in old town for two weeks this summer. We used it a handful of times,” Brooke Harvey wrote. “Amazing!!”

“It is a reminder that College Park East is often forgotten when it comes to Seal Beach,” Rebecca Westmoreland Caesar wrote.

Marc Loopesko argued that the project had cost $160,000 this year and that the funds could have been used for other purposes.

Diane D. wrote that a small number of city residents can use the service.

After an unrelated comment about the pool project, Diane D. wrote:

“This was all a total waste of time and money. We have many infrastructure problems that have had the can kicked down the road and need to be resolved now. The flooding problem that occurs in CPE [College Park East] annually when it rains needs to be permanently fixed and done now. I am sure enough studies have been done and the city should move forward with it. No excuses.”

Enea O. of College Park East reported seeing the shuttle parked by Javatinis. “No one in the vehicle except himself,” she wrote.

Dawn Southern argued that seniors and the disabled use the service. Diane D. argued that College Parks East and West get nothing from the service. “Yet we are paying tax dollars toward it. That $160,000 could have been used toward repairing the flood problem in CPE.

There are many other things that need to be fixed. Nothing is being said about the restrooms at the pier,” she wrote.

I didn’t know Seal had this. There’s so much in the Sun, but they don’t deliver any longer and lost readers, including me. My thoughts, I think it’s great and I hope folks use the service,” Shelly Bolander wrote.

“The city itself should have done a better job of advertising it. Also it only services a small portion of the city,” Diane D. wrote, responding to Bolander.

“I saw the little van type when we were in Seal Beach Old Town last Friday. We drove there so we didn’t know what it was about. Thanks for the clarification,” Enea O. wrote.

“The problem is that it services the Hill and another nearby neighborhood taking them to and from downtown. It does not service the rest of Seal Beach,” Diane D. wrote in response to Enea O.

“I understand but if no one is aware of what it is .who is it actually benefiting except for those that know? Better advertising for it and the guy who is sitting in this van could place a sign on the window that the vehicle is available for around town. He was sitting in it the whole time we were at Javatinis. He was doing absolutely nothing,” Diane D. wrote.

“We have it in eastside Long Beach (Naples, Belmont Heights, Belmont Shore, Bluff Heights) and it’s great. Lot of people use it on the weekends when heading out to dinner. Enjoy it, super easy to use, nice, clean, prompt and very cheap,” Lauren Vece of Naples wrote.

“I used it back on Labor Day weekend. I had trouble making arrangements to get a ride with the app so I decided to drive on my own. But as I was driving, I saw one of their vehicles and asked the gentleman if he could give me a ride,” Jackie Hannah wrote.

“He said yes and met me back at one of their pick up areas, and then he took me to my destination. He was so polite and friendly. He told me that since I flagged him down, I didn’t need to pay anything, so I gave him a generous tip. I was very impressed,” Hannah wrote.

“It would be great to see what the actual ridership is. This is costing the city $13,500 per month and with 4days/wk that’s $850/day of service,” Michael Bremser wrote.