LAHS grad Caleb Francisco gives Long Beach State a sudden victory in OT thriller

Six periods weren’t enough to decide a winner in a fantastic game on Friday night from the Ken Lindgren Aquatics Center, but sophomore Caleb Francisco’s third goal of the day was the difference as No. 11 Long Beach State men’s water polo came away 13-12 winners over No. 14 UC San Diego in sudden death.

The Beach (14-9, 1-2 Big West) got on the board first with senior Evan Cain scoring his first of the game. The Tritons (12-10, 1-2 Big West) answered with under a minute left in the quarter. A two-goal run by UC San Diego at the start of the second quarter put the Tritons on the lead 3-1 with six minutes left in the quarter. Freshman Gabi Acosta got on the board, but the Tritons added another one. Two late goals by the Beach from sophomore Marc Frigola and Cain tied the game at half 4-4.

In the second half, the Tritons scored quickly before sophomore Caleb Francisco tied the game at five with four minutes left in the quarter. Both teams traded goals as freshman Harper Stewart and Francisco netted a goal each to put the Beach in the lead 7-6 heading into the fourth quarter.

A late goal by the Tritons tied the game 10-10 and took the game into overtime.

Long Beach State got off to a quick start in the overtime. Goals from Stewart and senior Bruno Chiappini put the Beach on top 12-10 after the first three minutes. UC San Diego had one more answer, scoring two goals of their own after the side switch while holding off the Beach to force the team into their first sudden death of the season.

Controlling possession to start the first sudden death period, Long Beach State was able to find Francisco for his third goal of the game, handing Long Beach State the home win 13-12.

The Beach is back in action Friday as they host Cal State Fullerton on Senior Night at 7 p.m.