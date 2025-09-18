Locals to compete at U.S. Open Water Ski Racing Championships

Some of the world’s top water ski racing athletes will compete for titles in respective divisions and classes at the 20th annual U.S. Open Water Ski Racing National Championships, Sept. 20-21, at Havasu Springs. The National Water Ski Racing Association is hosting the two-day competition. Several of the competitors are local products from Los Alamitos, Long Beach and Huntington Beach.

More than 30 athletes will compete in two rounds of circle-sprint races. The athletes draw for pole positions, make a deep-water start at the drop of a green flag and race in lanes for a designated number of laps. Athletes will compete for titles in more than a dozen divisions. Overall placements are determined by total number of points. In the event of a tie, total race time breaks the tie.

Gage Goldsmith took Silver in F2 at the World Championships in Belgium last month.

Top athletes expected to compete include Mason Goldsmith (Los Alamitos); Ty Cheshier (Valenica, Calif.); Gage Goldsmith (Los Alamitos); Ryder Tovatt (Huntington Beach); and Julia Williams (Long Beach). At the 2025 IWWF World Waterski Racing Championships last month in Belgium, Tovatt won the overall gold medal in Men’s F2; Mason Goldsmith earned the silver medal in Men’s F1; Williams earned the bronze medal in Women’s F2; Gage Goldsmith earned the silver medal in Men’s F2; and Cheshier earned the bronze medal in Men’s F2, winning round 4.

For additional information, including schedules, registration and merchandise, visit nwsra.net.

The National Water Ski Racing Association is one of nine sport discipline organization of USA Water Ski & Wake Sports, which is affiliated with the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (world governing body) and recognized by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee and Pan-American Sports Organization as the national governing body of organized water skiing and wakeboarding in the United States.