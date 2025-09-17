Seal Beach Lifeguards to honor one of their own with flagpole

Courtesy of Seal Beach Marine Safety Department

Connor James Lees, 29, of Seal Beach, passed away on Dec. 4, 2024. Born and raised in Seal Beach, Connor attended McGaugh Elementary, Oak Middle School, and Los Alamitos High School, where he played water polo and swam all four years.

He grew up playing baseball, participating in the Seal Beach Jr. Lifeguard program and in the ocean surfing and skateboarding with friends.

After attending Long Beach State University, Connor pursued the work he loved most—serving his community on the beach and beyond. He began as a Seal Beach lifeguard in 2013, where he worked as a seasonal lifeguard until his passing. His full time career began in 2018 as a firefighter for the city of Los Angeles where he proudly served with his brothers and sisters in the fire service. He worked at LAFD station 94 for the past five years.

Connor was known for his uplifting smile, kind spirit, and the way he made everyone feel cared for. Rarely without a negative word, he brought light and laughter wherever he went. His Seal Beach Lifeguard Association has honored him with the incredible flagpole at the end of the pier—a lasting tribute to their coworker, friend, and lifeguard for life. A plaque will be installed next week to dedicate the flagpole in Lees’ honor.

He is deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his parents, Mark and Stephanie; his sisters Savannah and Lauren, his brother Trevor; his girlfriend, Madeline Medby; and soon-to-be brother-in-law, Zak Carey.