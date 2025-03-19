Locals Tackle Catalina Marathon



Seal Beach residents Joe and Margo Lazzari recently took on the Catalina Island Marathon, a trail race that takes participants to some of the highest points on the island. Joe and Margo have been taking on the challenge for more than three decades. This was No. 39 for Margo and 34 for Joe. This time they had a bigger crew along with them, Elizabeth (daughter), Marcus Caldwell (son in law), Damien (son), Avanti Shinde (daughter in law), and Brian Ciseroni (not related but almost family). The even person team ran together and all finished the 26.2 miles. It was the first marathon for Avanti.