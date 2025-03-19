CCC OKs wetlands restoration

The California Coastal Commission on March 13 approved the two-phase restoration of the southern area of the Los Cerritos Wetlands. The project area is in Seal Beach. The coastal development permit was approved with conditions.

The Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority, created in 2006, was the applicant.

“The Southern California Wetlands Recovery Project, a partnership of 17 state and federal agencies, has identified the acquisition and restoration of the Los Cerritos Wetlands as a high regional priority,” according to the unsigned staff report.

“The Southern Los Cerritos Wetlands Restoration Project Site is composed of two parcels, a 100-acre Los Cerritos Wetlands Authority site and a 3.5-acre parcel owned by the California State Lands Commission that is leased to LCWA. The 100-acre South LCWA Site (also known as “Hellman Ranch Lowlands”) is comprised of some southern coastal salt marsh habitat, while a majority of the remaining area is occupied by non-native plant species alliances. Mixed in with this vegetation are features such as a tidal creek, salt flats, tidal flats, utilities, a developed asphalt roadway, dirt maintenance roadways, dumped fill, and remnants various human-made structures that have accumulated over time,” according to the staff report.

“The proposed restoration project includes remediation or containment of contaminated soil, grading, habitat restoration, replacement of the existing culvert along Hellman Channel with a larger culvert, creation of new secondary tidal channels through the wetlands, construction of flood management elements, raising of the existing road (1st Street) through the wetlands, and undergrounding of power transmission lines along the road. Ecosystem restoration at the site would occur in two phases,” according to the staff report.

“The Phase 1 area restoration activities would enhance existing habitat areas in closer proximity to the existing muted tidal channel (Hellman Channel). Phase 2 area restoration activities would expand tidal wetlands to the eastern end of the site by creating a full tidal connection with the Haynes Cooling Channel,” according to the staff report.

“Special Conditions 2 requires submittal of final revised plans that conform to the 65% plans submitted but revised to include additional project details related to proposed public trails, tribal amenities, stewardship site amenities, lighting plan, irrigation plan, and fence/gate detail plan,” according to the report.

“Special Conditions 8 and 9 would ensure proposed public access amenities remain accessible to the general public and Native American tribes,” according to the report.