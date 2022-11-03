Locals enjoy Nobles Sunset Beach Halloween

Tony and Rhonda Nobles threw their 10th free, Sunset Beach Halloween Fest to the delight of 300 neighbors at the Nobles Family Community Center on 12th Street Saturday night. The free popular one day festival, featuring animated Pirates of Sunset Beach, giveaway pumpkins, fun carnival games and pizza returned after a pandemic hiatus. They worked with volunteers from Las Damas and the Community Association to make it happen.

Huntington Beach Police, Fire, Lifeguards and Explorer Scouts enjoyed handing out candy and sharing their vehicles with the kids. “The children really enjoyed the games, animation and craft-making but the greatest part was the number of local residents that attended for the first time,” said Professor Tony Nobles, inventor of Heart Stitch.

“Tony and his wife, Rhonda, are so generous to the community, we can’t thank them enough,” said Dawn McCormack, vice president of the Sunset Beach Community Association. “Every year, they come up with a fabulous, fun theme! Their imagination, creativity and hard work is appreciated by everyone lucky enough to participate.”

“The Nobles put in an incredible amount of time transforming the Community Center and greenbelt into a magical place,” said Mike Van Voorhis, Harbour commissioner. “They and their volunteers spend many hours setting up all the props, giveaways and supplies.”

“Tony Nobles deserves a medal and many thanks for creating a safe place for youngsters and adults to enjoy a neighborhood Halloween,” said Jerry Person, Huntington Beach City Historian.

For information on future Sunset Beach happenings, visit: http://www.sunsetbeachca.org.

