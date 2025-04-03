Local track athletes make noise at OC Championships

Hundreds of student-athletes from several dozen Orange County schools converged on Mission Viejo High School for the Orange County Track and Field Championships on Saturday. After a long day of events, Santa Margarita posted the top score in the varsity boys division, followed by Mater Dei and Tesoro High.

Los Alamitos senior Olivia Bettinger clears a pole vault on her way to a first place tie with Dana Hills senior Sydni Harden. Photo by Ted Apodaca

Los Alamitos’ boys team finished fourth in the competition, while the Griffins frosh/soph team took fifth in their division. The Edison High frosh/soph team took seventh. The Orange County Championships draw most of the best athletes in individual events, so many teams do not bring enough athletes to compete in every event.

In the varsity girls competition, Mater Dei took first place with 81.5 points. Huntington Beach High was second with 40 points, followed by Yorba Linda High and JSerra Catholic, both with 37. However, there were some strong showings by individual athletes from The Independent coverage area schools.

Local school athletes had some strong showings at the event, including Los Alamitos High senior Olivia Bettinger finishing tied for first place in the varsity girls pole vault. She tied at 12 feet, 4 inches with Dana Hills senior Sydni Harden. Los Alamitos senior Michael Donvito took second in the varsity boys 400 meter dash.

Los Alamitos High senior Jaden Elliott took second in the varsity boys shot put with a distance of 50 feet, 6 inches. Huntington Beach senior Marconi Mendoza took third and Ocean View High senior Jack Paavola finished fifth. In the varsity girls shot put, Marina senior Sachiko Karasawatook fifth and Los Alamitos senior Kennedy Bowe finished sixth. Elliott also finished fifth in the varsity discus throw. Los Alamitos High senior Diego Amescua took fourth in the varsity boys pole vault.

In the girls varsity 100 meter hurdles, Huntington Beach High junior Sydney McGill took third place. Los Alamitos High won the varsity girls 4×100 meter relay, while the Marina High boys took fifth in the varsity boys 4×100 meter relay. Los Alamitos girls also took second in the varsity girls 4×800 relay. Cypress High boys varsity took third place in the 4×400 relay.

Los Alamitos High senior Devin Bragg took third in the varsity boys 100 meter dash. Los Alamitos High junior Jordan Culen took seventh in the varsity girls 100 meter dash. Cypress High senior William Masanja took eighth place in the varsity boys 800 meter run.

In the varsity girls 300 meter hurdles, McGil had another strong showing with a fourth place finish. In the varsity girls 200 meter dash, Huntington Beach High junior Rachel Carlton took third place and Marina freshman Cheyenne Abrams finished ninth. Huntington Beach High senior Alia Pasternak finished fourth in the girls varsity long jump.

In the varsity girls 800 meter run, Canyon senior took sixth and Anaheim High’s Labra-Martinez was 12th overall. Pacifica High junior Tyler Yesenosky was third and Servite High sophomore Jonathan Montijo took fourth in the varsity boys 800 meter run.