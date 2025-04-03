Run Seal Beach 5K/10K street closures

Road closures start as early as 4 a.m. on some streets

The 51st annual Run Seal Beach 5K/10K will take place On Saturday, April 5, in the Old Town and surrounding areas of Seal Beach. As a result of this event and the large number of participants expected to run, the following streets will be closed to ensure runner safety:

• 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

—Marina Bridge (to/from Long Beach to Seal Beach)

—Marina Drive – from Electric to 1st Street

—First Street – Welcome Lane to Ocean Place

• 6:45 to 11 a.m.:

—1st Street – from Ocean Place to Ocean Avenue

—Ocean Avenue – from 1st Street to 10th Street

—Marina Drive – from 1st Street to 5th Street

• 7 to 11 a.m.:

—Ocean Avenue – from 10th Street to Electric

—Seal Beach Blvd – from Electric to Pacific Coast Hwy (PCH)

• 7:15 to 11 a.m.:

—Electric Avenue – Northside and Southside from Seal Beach Blvd to

Marina Drive

There will be NO PARKING on the streets listed above. Vehicles along the racecourse may not be moved from closed streets during the race hours of 7–11 a.m.

Note that all times are approximate and roadway openings may be delayed. These times are conservative in the name of setting expectations as well as simplifying the communication. For more information, visit www.runsealbeach.com.