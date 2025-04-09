Briefing Room: Front license plates are required in California

It is my understanding that all vehicles, in California, are required to have a front license plate, and that there is a $200 fine for not displaying one. It is also obvious that police officers are not enforcing this statute since about 15% of vehicles, by my own count, do not have one.

It seems like it could be a good source of income for our cities, counties and state.

Why are police not enforcing this law?

Thank you,

Richard

Hi Richard,

Thanks for reaching out with your question—and for keeping an eye out on the roads. You’re absolutely correct that under California Vehicle Code § 5200(a), vehicles issued two license plates by the DMV are required to display both: one in the front and one in the rear.

But let’s clear up a few things.

Yes, the law requires a front plate on most vehicles. And yes, not displaying one is a violation. However, the fine is not $200 across the board as you’ve stated. In many cases, it’s treated as a correctable violation, meaning the driver can fix the issue and have the fine reduced (often to under $25 plus a sign-off fee).

Here is the reality of the situation. We agree that quite a few vehicles—especially high-end sports cars and out-of-state plates—are often seen without front plates. We do cite for this when we observe it, particularly if the vehicle is already stopped for another violation. But here’s the key part:

Our focus is on saving lives. Our officers are trained to prioritize enforcement on what are called Primary Collision Factors (PCFs). These are the top causes of crashes and injuries in our community. They include things like:

1. Speeding

2. Unsafe turning

3. Running stop signs and red lights

4. Driving under the influence

5. Distracted driving

In other words, we’re focused on what’s most likely to get someone hurt.

There’s a common misconception that traffic enforcement is a revenue source for cities. The truth is, we do not police for profit—we police to keep the community safe. And when it comes to traffic citations, most of the revenue from fines and fees goes to the State and the Court system. By the time those agencies take their share, very little—if any—returns to the city of Seal Beach.

We assure you—officers are enforcing this and many other vehicle code violations. But we do so with discretion and strategy. It’s not a matter of “not enforcing.” It’s a matter of prioritizing the violations that pose the greatest threat to our residents.

We appreciate engaged residents like you helping to keep our roads safe. If you ever see a traffic safety issue that concerns you, we invite you to give us a call at our non-emergency number: (562) 594-7232.

Keep your questions coming, Seal Beach! Email us at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today.