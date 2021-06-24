Local Olympian is 10-meter USA National Diving Champion

Brandon Loschiavo is known for spectacular dives with almost no splash. The splash is important because judges can deduct points for it. But the modest, local area diver is certainly making a big splash now at events and on television. He is the USA National Diving Champion, NCAA National Champion and just won the Olympic Trials in the 10-meter platform. Brandon’s going to Tokyo next month to represent the United States in the Olympics!

“I always dreamed of being an Olympian,” said the 24-year-old, who for several years trained with McCormick Divers at the famous Belmont Plaza Olympic Pool in Long Beach. “I like the way Olympians carry themselves and can affect people all over the world, who see their work ethic and drive.”

“When I moved from gymnastics to diving, I was more motivated because it was a new environment and I enjoyed the sport a lot more. It took years of love and support from my parents, brother and sister and hard training, focus and coaching.”

“I’ve been coached by amazing people in Long Beach, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, Indiana and elsewhere. They’ve squeezed every inch of talent out of me,” said the recent Purdue grad, who lives in Huntington Beach. “I really appreciate everyone for encouraging and pushing me to where I am today.”

Eleven years ago, (the late) Dr. Sammy Lee of Huntington Harbour, a two-time Gold Medal Olympic diving champ, told young Brandon that he reminded him of himself and that he, too, could become an Olympian! “That really motivated me.”

Among his mentors is a former champion diver, Debby McCormick, an area resident and owner of McCormick Divers, which has helped produce top athletes for over 50 years. “She believed in me the first day of Summer Camp,” Brandon said.

“She helped me create my dream to be an Olympic Diver. She pushed me every day, even when I had a fear of heights,” Brandon said.

“Debby has always been there to cheer me on and give support in any way possible. She helped make me the diver and person I am today,” he said.

McCormick recalls that when she first started working with him, “He was a natural; very talented, very coachable, very confident and had a terrific personality. I’m so happy for him and can’t wait to see the incredible things he’ll do next. He never ceases to amaze me!”

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Delgleize is one of many rooting for Brandon. “He inspires others and has shown that dreams can come true when you work hard enough.”

The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled from July 23-Aug. 8. McCormick Divers train at the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool in Long Beach.

