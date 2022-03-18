Briefing Room: about ‘golf carts’ and children’s safety

Hi Seal Beach,

As promised, this week I’ll answer Peggy’s second question. See below:

2. What is the law about children riding in golf carts without protection? I cringe every time a see a toddler in one without a car seat or even the helmet they would need on a bike traveling at slower speeds.

Thanks!

Peggy

Hi again Peggy,

Thanks for another great question. The term “golf cart” can lead to some confusion so here’s a recap of the laws surrounding these vehicles.

Golf Cart (CVC §345) – “A ‘golf cart’ is a motor vehicle having not less than three wheels in contact with the ground, having an unladen weight less than 1,300 pounds, which is designed to be and is operated at not more than 15 miles per hour and designed to carry golf equipment and not more than two persons, including the driver.”

Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) also known as a Neighborhood Electric Vehicle (NEV) (CVC §385.5) – “(a) A ‘low-speed vehicle’ is a motor vehicle that meets all of the following requirements: (1) Has four wheels. (2) Can attain a speed, in one mile, of more than 20 miles per hour and not more than 25 miles per hour, on a paved level surface. (3) Has a gross vehicle weight rating of less than 3,000 pounds. (b) (1) For the purposes of this section, a “low-speed vehicle” is not a golf cart, except when operated pursuant to Section 21115 or 21115.1. (2) A ‘low-speed vehicle’ is also known as a ‘neighborhood electric vehicle.’”

OK so now that we know the difference between these two, which is and is not street legal?

In short, golf carts cannot be driven on the street (except in designated highways within one mile of a golf course, and Seal Beach has no such designated highways).

Neighborhood Electric Vehicles (NEV) or Low-Speed Vehicle (LSV) can only be operated by licensed drivers and must be insured and registered with the DMV. If someone decided to drive their LSV or NEV on the roadway without a license, their vehicle would be impounded for 30 days and they would receive a citation. Parents, you may not allow your unlicensed child to drive these vehicles or YOU may by subject to citation as well.

Not sure if your vehicle qualifies as a NEV or LSV? A Low-Speed Vehicle MUST BE CERTIFIED to meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) to be registered and legally operated on public streets, roads, or highways with a speed limit not exceeding 35 mph. The federal regulations specify requirements for low speed vehicles. A low speed vehicle is a 4-wheeled motor vehicle, whose speed is not more than 25 mph. The standard requires ten specific items of safety equipment

1) Headlamps

2) Front and rear turn signal lamps

3) Tail lamps

4) Stop lamps

5) Front/Rear/Side reflectors

6) Drivers side mirror and either interior or passenger side mirror

7) Parking brakes

8) Glazed windshield

9) 17-digit conforming VIN number

10) Seatbelt assembles installed at each designated seating position

Now on to your question about kids in golf carts. Because it is illegal to drive a golf cart on the street, children should not be permitted in them if they are driven on a street at all. That’s simple enough.

What about NEV or LSV type vehicles? Because these are considered vehicles under State law, all the normal car seat and seat belt requirements apply as well. As taken directly from the DMV website (https://www.chp.ca.gov/programs-services/programs/child-safety-seats):

“Children under 2 years of age shall ride in a rear-facing car seat unless the child weighs 40 or more pounds OR is 40 or more inches tall. The child shall be secured in a manner that complies with the height and weight limits specified by the manufacturer of the car seat. (California Vehicle Code Section 27360.) Children under the age of 8 must be secured in a car seat or booster seat in the back seat. Children who are 8 years of age OR have reached 4’9” in height may be secured by a booster seat, but at a minimum must be secured by a safety belt. (California Vehicle Code Section 27363.) Passengers who are 16 years of age and over are subject to California’s Mandatory Seat Belt law.”

To summarize, it is most certainly ILLEGAL for a toddler to be riding in a golf cart, NEV, or LSV without the proper seat and/or seat belt.

Golf carts are allowed in Leisure World, but they cannot be driven outside of this community and onto city streets. However, this does not mean that children may ride in these vehicles unsecured.

If you do happen to see an unsecured child in ANY vehicle, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our non-emergency number is (562) 594-7232. Even if you are only going a short distance, you must protect your children and cannot allow them to be unsecured.

Thanks again for your questions Peggy. Seal Beach, keep those questions coming! Email me at askacop@sealbeachca.gov today!

Thanks!

